By Zach Hirsch

The Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut of 46-year-old former boxing world champion Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley was not a successful one. Corley was stopped by Reggie Barnett officially in round four. The event took place at the Civic Center, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Barnett pretty much grappled and beat up the Corley until he retired on his stool in between rounds.