The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, will be the speaker at the online conference “Boxing Regulation” hosted by Prosapienza Consulting and Universitas Fundación. Mendoza will combine his knowledge in law with his boxing experience and management over the years. He is one of the most authoritative voices to speak on the subject.

There will also be an option to interact with President Mendoza and have updated information about the event in the prior days.

Those who wish to do so will have to register through the Zoom application at the following link: https://bit.ly/3tvtnfH, which is available now.

The event will take take place next Thursday, April 8th, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Colombia) and 6:00 p.m. (Venezuela). It can be accessed through YouTube on the Universitas Fundación channel at the following link: