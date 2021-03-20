Unbeaten Brian Manuel Suarez (14-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina stopped Jesus Aviles (9-4, 2KOs) of Peru in round one to win the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol light heavyweight title on Friday night at the Centro de Convenciones Cosecha, Ibarlucea, Santa Fe, Argentina.
Rounding out the undercard…
Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa KO 2 Luciano Goiris 6rds welterweights
Leandro Ariel Fonseca UD Matias Ezequiel Herrera 6rds welterweights
Pablo Ezequiel Corzo KO 4 Armando Oscar 4rds super middleweights
Pedro Jose Antonio Ojeda UD 4 Diego Sebastian Cabrera 4rds super lightweights
* * *
O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising