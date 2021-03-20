Suarez stops Aviles in one Unbeaten Brian Manuel Suarez (14-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina stopped Jesus Aviles (9-4, 2KOs) of Peru in round one to win the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol light heavyweight title on Friday night at the Centro de Convenciones Cosecha, Ibarlucea, Santa Fe, Argentina. Rounding out the undercard… Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa KO 2 Luciano Goiris 6rds welterweights Leandro Ariel Fonseca UD Matias Ezequiel Herrera 6rds welterweights Pablo Ezequiel Corzo KO 4 Armando Oscar 4rds super middleweights Pedro Jose Antonio Ojeda UD 4 Diego Sebastian Cabrera 4rds super lightweights * * * O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Beterbiev-Dienes undercard results Mendoza to speak at boxing conference

Top Boxing News

