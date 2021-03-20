Unbeaten welterweight contender Alexander Besputin (14-0, 10 KOs) was victorious when 43-year-old Viktor Plotnikov (33-11, 15 KOs) didn’t come out for round three. It was Besputin’s first fight since November 2019, when he bested Radzhab Butaev by unanimous decision to win a version of the WBA welterweight world title. The result was changed to a no-contest after Besputin tested positive for a banned substance.

Former Russian amateur standout Khariton Agrba (5-0, 2 KOs) overwhelmed Helber Rojas (13-4-2, 11 KOs) in a super lightweight bout. The ref waved it off at 2:30 of round two after a one-sided beating.

Super middleweight Vladimir Mironchikov (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Elvin Akhundzada (4-6, 2 KOs). Mironchikov dropped Akhundzada in round one and the bout was halted between rounds.

Heavyweight Vladimir Ivanov (4-0, 3 KOs) TKO’d Alexander Stepanov (2-4, 1 KO) in round one. One-way traffic until a referee’s stoppage.

Pro-debuting middleweight Rakhman Akhmetkhanov stopped Artem Karpets (21-15, 6 KOs) with a body shot in round two. Karpets was once 21-0. Now he’s 21-16.