Super welterweight Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) scored a third round KO over Jorge Fortea (21-2-1, 7 KOs) to win the WBA International title. Fowler dropped Fortea twice to end it.

Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Vasil Ducar (9-4-1, 8 KOs). Billam-Smith dropped Ducar in rounds four and six, but had to go the full ten. Scores were 99-90, 99-90, 97-92.

Female featherweight Ramla Ali (2-0, 0 KOs) topped Bec Connolly (3-9, 0 KOs) over six rounds 60-55.