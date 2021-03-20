WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over game Adam Deines (19-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in front of at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Beterbiev dropped Deines at the end of round one. Deines came back well in round two, expending a lot of energy. Beterbiev continued to patiently stalk and finally lowered the boom in round ten. Deines beat the count, but his corner waved the towel. Time was 1:34.
It was Beterbiev’s first fight since unifying the WBC and IBF belts in October 2019 against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
Beterbiev took his time with Deines then went in for the stoppage…
Good performance…
Bring on Canelo.