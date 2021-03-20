WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over game Adam Deines (19-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in front of at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Beterbiev dropped Deines at the end of round one. Deines came back well in round two, expending a lot of energy. Beterbiev continued to patiently stalk and finally lowered the boom in round ten. Deines beat the count, but his corner waved the towel. Time was 1:34.

It was Beterbiev’s first fight since unifying the WBC and IBF belts in October 2019 against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.