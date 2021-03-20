In a clash for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout over former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (31-3, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London.

It was a very one-sided fight. The 6’6 Okolie successfully kept the fight at a distance and connected from long range. Glowacki could hardly get inside at all and mostly flailed at air. Okolie finally dropped Glowacki with a huge straight right to end it. Time was :46.