March 20, 2021
Boxing Results

Okolie KOs Glowacki for WBO cruiser title

In a clash for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout over former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (31-3, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London.

It was a very one-sided fight. The 6’6 Okolie successfully kept the fight at a distance and connected from long range. Glowacki could hardly get inside at all and mostly flailed at air. Okolie finally dropped Glowacki with a huge straight right to end it. Time was :46.

Hooker-Ortiz Undercard Results
Beterbiev stops Deines in ten, retains WBC/IBF titles

  • It gets overlooked after Usyk left, but cruiserweight is a pretty strong division. I don’t know what exactly Briedis is up to but him against Okolie would be one of a few very nice fights in that division.

