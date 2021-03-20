By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Super lightweight George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs) out of Dallas, TX, showed a diverse attack from the opening bell as he peppered veteran Luis Solis (25-12-4, 21 KOs) out of Mexico with a pinpoint right jab, right hook and left hand power shots to the head and body of Solis throughout the whole fight.

Solis had no answer for the southpaw Rincon, who paid homage to the rock-n-roll band KISS on his shorts. Rincon pressured Solis each round with right, left combinations and closed round two and four particularly strong, not letting Solis catch a breath. The veteran Solis hung around, but could not do any significant damage to Rincon, who kept coming forward and finally dropped Solis in round six, but the durable Solis quickly got back to his feet. In a virtual shutout, scores read 80-71 twice and 79-72 for the unanimous decision for Rincon who kept his undefeated record intact in front of his hometown fans.

Rincon and his brother Alex are both promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Alex fought on the Ryan Garcia – Luke Campbell card in Dallas in January on the first big card of 2021. At 29, Rincon is looking to fast track his career after only eleven fights, and hopes to get a title shot in the next couple of years as he told Fightnews.com in an exclusive interview leading up to the fight.

* * *

In an entertaining and spirited opening bout at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, under the mega Texas Showdown between former 140lb world champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker and rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr for the WBO International welterweight title., Dallas’ own super bantamweight Hector Valdez (14-0, 8 KOs) faced Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) out of Sacramento, CA in an eight round scrap.

Valdez and the southpaw Torres traded shots in the center of the ring through the first few rounds, before Valdez started to let his hands go from round five to the final bell as he took control of the fight. Torres stood his ground and fired back against the local Valdez and did his best to slow him down.

Valdez came out firing in the final round looking for a knockout as he and Torres exchanged blows to the very end. The scores ready 78-74 twice and 79-73 for Valdez as he remained undefeated with the win. Valdez is part of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy training team that includes Hector Beltran and Vergil Ortiz Sr.