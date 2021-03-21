Sosa edges Mansilla in Argentina Unbeaten Hector Andres Sosa (11-0, 7 KOs) of Argentina defeated countryman Ckari Cani Mansilla (15-2, 11 KOs) to retain his South American super bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Municipal Presidente Raul Alfonsin, La Cautiva, Cordoba, Argentina. Sosa dropped Mansilla twice in the second round in route earning a 10 round split decision. The official judges’ scorecards read 96.5-92.5 and 97.5-91.5 for Sosa and 95-94 for Mansilla. Rounding out the undercard… Mayco Estadella TKO 4 Nicolas Nahuel Botelli 10rds featherweights Maico Sommariva KO 5 David Ezequiel Romero 6rds super welterweights Nestor Raul Pomponio TKO 1 Eduardo Martin Casal 6rds super lightweights Javier Jose Clavero KO 3 Sandro Daniel Leiva 6rds super lightweights Nicolas Emiliano Paz UD 4 (40-35 3xs) Emanuel Fernando Quiroga 4rds super lightweights Carlos Moyano UD 4 Carlos Capelari 4rds light heavyweights * * * Tello-Box – Carlos Andres Tello, Sampson Boxing – Sampson Lewkowicz promoted the event with TyC Sports televising. Ortiz stops Hooker in fire fight

