By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the co-main event of Hooker-Ortiz at Dickies Arena in Ft Worth, TX, the pride and joy of East Los Angeles Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs), like her promoter Oscar De La Hoya, showed her immense skills and superior speed from round one to the final bell and took home the title from Anabel Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) and became the WBA minimumweight champ in her first world title shot. Estrada controlled distance, feinted and switched stances from orthodox to southpaw all night ala pound for pound great Terence Crawford, who was in attendance, and put on a masterful performance 100-89 twice and 99-90 for a unanimous decision.

Estrada rocked Ortiz with a left hook to the head in round one and dropped her with a right hand late in round two to set the tone on what was to come. Estrada showed off her quick hands and fast feet and flustered the champ at every moment as she switched stance multiple times per round. Ortiz, however, showed her championship pedigree and countered Estrada at times, but could not keep the swarming Estrada at bay and often found herself up against the ropes eating powerful shots to the head and body. Estrada landed the left hook at will as Ortiz was always a step behind.

Estrada told Fightnews.com before the fight that she was thrilled to fight for her first world title and the fact it was not a vacant belt, but against a legitimate champion in Ortiz. She was also living a dream fighting for the Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, who takes great pride in hailing from East Los Angeles where he went on to become an Olympic Gold Medalist, a hall of famer and an all-time great.

Estrada told Fightnews.com after the fight her dream came through and she can’t wait to bring the belt back to East LA. She also was not aware Crawford was in the building, but she was happy to hear as she is a big fan of his.

De La Hoya told Fightenws.com in an exclusive interview at Media Day during fight week that Estrada was something special.

“Not only the fact she comes from East LA and obviously proud of, but the fact she is elevating woman’s boxing to another level,” De La Hoya said. “We are going to keep her as busy as we can. As she continues to win and wins world titles, different weight classes, she’s going to become an advocate for women’s boxing.”

De La Hoya added, “She can become a superstar. We have big plans for her and all she has to do is take care of business inside the ring.”

Estrada certainly did that tonight as she dominated Ortiz over ten entertaining rounds and no doubt raised woman’s boxing at the same time and made her promoter proud.