By Héctor Villarreal

In a press conference headed by international promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, the Director of the Panamanian Sports Institute (Pandeportes) Hector Brands and veteran boxing journalist Juan Carlos Tapia, a project to start the rescue of Panamanian boxing was announced on Monday morning at Intercontinental Hotel in Panama City, Panama.

“Before the pandemic, President Laurentino Cortizo asked me to start a project to rescue Panamanian boxing. Now I am proud to announce that this rescue begins on August 13 with the first of a series of boxing events where regional and world championships of the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council will be held” said Lewkowicz. “Now, Mr. President, it is your turn to keep supporting boxing and all of sports,” he added.

These boxing shows will be broadcast by the South American network TyC Sports and in the main event of the first of them, Panamanian Jaime Arboleda (16-2, 13 KOs), ranked #9 by WBA on superfeather, faces experienced Argentine Jonathan Barros (43-7-1, 22 KOs).