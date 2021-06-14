Houston’s own world champions, unbeaten WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo and unified WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound World Champion Jermell Charlo, will receive a proclamation from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner before Jermall holds an open to the public media workout ahead of his showdown against Juan Macias Montiel headlining action live on Showtime Saturday from Toyota Center in Houston in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The Charlo Twins, along with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, will also present Mayor Turner with a special Juneteenth WBC belt during the proclamation ceremony. The event will feature local boxing community members and students from area high schools in attendance.