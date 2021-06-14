June 14, 2021
Boxing News

Inoue-Dasmarinas undercard lineup

2016 Olympian Lindolfo Delgado, is ready for a pair of significant firsts. Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his Las Vegas and Top Rank debuts this Saturday against Salvador Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Delgado-Briceno will be among the undercard bouts streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue against mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas, WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer versus Erica Farias, and a 10-round featherweight showdown between Adam Lopez and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will be broadcast live on ESPN.
In other undercard action on ESPN+:

  • Heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, makes his return against Dante Stone (5-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six or four rounds. Vianello hopes to bounce back from last October’s draw to Bubble fan-favorite Kingsley Ibeh.
  • Lightweight prospect Eric Puente (5-0) will face an opponent to be named in a six-rounder.
  • In a four-round battle of unbeaten junior welterweights, Omar Rosario (3-0, 1 KO) will fight JJ Mariano (3-0, 2 KOs).
Sampson to the rescue of Panamanian boxing
Fight Camp 2021 schedule announced

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>