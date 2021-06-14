2016 Olympian Lindolfo Delgado, is ready for a pair of significant firsts. Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his Las Vegas and Top Rank debuts this Saturday against Salvador Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Delgado-Briceno will be among the undercard bouts streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue against mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas, WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer versus Erica Farias, and a 10-round featherweight showdown between Adam Lopez and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will be broadcast live on ESPN.

In other undercard action on ESPN+:

Heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, makes his return against Dante Stone (5-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six or four rounds. Vianello hopes to bounce back from last October’s draw to Bubble fan-favorite Kingsley Ibeh.

Lightweight prospect Eric Puente (5-0) will face an opponent to be named in a six-rounder.