Matchroom and DAZN have announced the full schedule for the second installment of Fight Camp, a three week boxing series based at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, England. This year, Matchroom opens their doors to fight fans – with a limited number of tickets going on sale for each event – which is sure to help create a special and unique atmosphere.

Fight Camp begins on July 31 with welterweight Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) putting his WBA Continental title on the line against Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs).

On August 7, Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) and Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) meet in an all-British clash for the vacant IBF featherweight world title.

Fight Camp concludes on August 14 with Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) defending his WBA International light heavyweight title against the winner of the MTK Global Golden Contract winner Richard Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs).