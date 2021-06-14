Former WBA heavyweight champion and recent WBC interim heavyweight titlist Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) is hanging up his gloves at the age of 41.

“It was not very easy to make such a decision, but it was made,” said Povetkin in a heartfelt message to his fans. “The decision to end my sports career was because, after all, the years are making themselves felt. There are all sorts of injuries that need to be treated and the time has come to finish my career. I had a good, interesting career. I do not regret anything. In fact, all these years that I have been boxing, I was very pleased that many people were rooting for me and worried about me. And I really want to thank you all. This support was always felt, it was always appreciated and always pushed me forward and still pushes. If I had the opportunity, I would box, but everything has its time.”