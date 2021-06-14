Former WBA heavyweight champion and recent WBC interim heavyweight titlist Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) is hanging up his gloves at the age of 41.
“It was not very easy to make such a decision, but it was made,” said Povetkin in a heartfelt message to his fans. “The decision to end my sports career was because, after all, the years are making themselves felt. There are all sorts of injuries that need to be treated and the time has come to finish my career. I had a good, interesting career. I do not regret anything. In fact, all these years that I have been boxing, I was very pleased that many people were rooting for me and worried about me. And I really want to thank you all. This support was always felt, it was always appreciated and always pushed me forward and still pushes. If I had the opportunity, I would box, but everything has its time.”
Sasha did his time and served it well. Though not good enough to make the IBHOF, he has nothing to be ashamed of. Great work, Sasha.
Good time to. I really enjoyed your fights Sasha! You’ve a great library and many heavyweights will be watching you into the future!
“Everything has it’s time” How Profound !
Excellent career, especially if You enjoyed it.
True
Good for Povetkin to retire at the right time. Will be missed but he had a very impressive career…
God Bless You Champ…
Can drink vodka in Russia now and get in drunken brawls to keep himself entertained whenever he wants
I salute Povetkin. He only lost three fights, and his knockout of Whyte with that tremendous uppercut shot from hell, at 40 yeas of age, was a knockout I thoroughly enjoyed watching. So sorry he later lost to Whyte after contracting COVID-19. To even step into the ring after contracting that potentially deadly disease, shows a level of grit, courage, and commitment that we desperately need to see more of by the heavyweights in this sport. He only stood at 6’2. He was a rugged fighter, a humble man, and a powerful warrior in the ring. I will always appreciate his time in the sport and wish him the best going forward.
Povetkin is a workhorse fighter with an unrelenting style. One thing for sure is…when you fight Povetkin, you better be in decent shape since the work never slows down.
Thank Mr. Povetkin for providing us with your entertainment in the ring as a fighter. May you have wonderful days ahead of you in your life.
“If I had the opportunity, I would box, but everything has its time.”
He’ll be back!!! Somebody will give Povetkin an incentive inside the next 2 years.
I liked him as a person and hope he enjoys his retirement.