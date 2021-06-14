We used to complain when HBO and Showtime scheduled competing cards at the same time. This Saturday, get ready for the mother of all head-to-head viewing showdowns with ESPN, DAZN, Showtime, and three PPV shows all running at approximately the same time.

Triller PPV

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos

(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO undisputed lightweight title)

ESPN – Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas

(WBA/IBF bantamweight titles)

Showtime – Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel

(WBC middleweight title)

DAZN – Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta

(middleweight)

Chavez Tripleheader PPV

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

(light heavyweight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr.

(exhibition)

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez

(middleweight)

PPV stream

Harold Calderon Takes vs. Jeovanis Barraza

(welterweight)