Things heated up at a press conference between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector “Machito” Camacho, Jr. over the weekend in Guadalajara, Mexico. They meet in a PPV exhibition on Saturday that has been announced as Chavez’ final ring appearance.
Also on the card, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. meets MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva, and Omar Chavez faces Ramon Alvarez.
Hector Jr. is the best of the remaining Camachos. The only other Camacho that I am aware of is his brother Christian (aka MC). Christian is 9-1-1 with 1 KO. He lost his pro debut in 2013 and has looked like shit against fellow pedestrians.
Not to be rude, but the 58-year-old Chavez Sr. will have an easier time with Hector Jr, than he did with Hector Sr.
– Say it isn’t so………………………….
Oh boy, heating up to sell tickets. Bottom line.
Fake confrontation to feed the hype, no doubt started by the pathetic Jr. So sick of this nonsense. I also don’t care for the younger generation showing disrespect for the older generation who came before them. Our society is really in the gutter. The Jrs (Camacho and Chavez) both are farcical shells of their fathers, and no amount of hype can change that reality. Camacho Jr should be incredibly respectful of the Mexican legend Chavez Sr, since without him, this exhibition wouldn’t happen.