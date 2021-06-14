Things heated up at a press conference between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector “Machito” Camacho, Jr. over the weekend in Guadalajara, Mexico. They meet in a PPV exhibition on Saturday that has been announced as Chavez’ final ring appearance.

Also on the card, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. meets MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva, and Omar Chavez faces Ramon Alvarez.