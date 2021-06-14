June 14, 2021
Boxing News

Huni-Gallen set for Wednesday collision

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Rugby League legend Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) on Wednesday at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event on Pay Per View.

“Just walking through the city and stuff and people are yelling out of their cars,” Huni tells foxsports.com.au from Boxing Works Gym at Kings Cross on Darlinghurst Street, Sydney. “Everybody just wants me to knock Paul out. Not even just beat Paul, but knock him out. I don’t know if they want to see me do well or they genuinely just don’t like Paul Gallen.”

Meanwhile, Gallen says Huni is shirking his promotional responsibilities. “He didn’t turn up, I was very disappointed in that,” Gallen told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio. “I thought it was a great opportunity. Let me tell you, the media all day yesterday were bored…it would’ve been an outstanding opportunity to promote the fight.”

Gallen is set to make USD$980,000 or AUD$1.275 million from the fight, while Huni will make USD$173,000 or AUD$225,000, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

