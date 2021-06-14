By Robert Coster
At the age of 26, Dewar Ferhadi can already look back with pride on what he has accomplished. The young Kurdish-American graduated with honors from Medical School – top 10% of his class- in 2019 and is doing his Medical Residency. Devar is also an unbeaten super middleweight boxer, his most recent fight being on June 5th – an 8 round decision over Blake Mansfield in Philadelphia – raising his unblemished record to 9-0 with 7 KOs.
Ferhadi is boxing under the banner of promoter Marshall Kaufmann. His trainer Jason Boyer had this to say about his pupil:” Devar is a role model. It amazes me he hasn’t gotten more press considering the positive light he is able to cast on the sport of boxing.”
Ferhadi, who is working to be a neurologist, does not view his boxing career as a side hobby. “I take both my professions seriously. I’m committed to doing great things in both.”
This guy is fighting fugazis. Seriously.
Put him in with a real fighter, and he will be the one needing a neurologist.
Creative comment. LOL
It’s pretty impossiible to graduate from med school and complete your residency, while pursuing a boxing career while taking on top fighters. It’s amazing he has any fights at all. The residency can be more grueling than training for fights.
Kris, well said. Any medical school owns a person and one’s life is on hold during that adventure. I am speaking about the USA not real how medical schools are in foreign countries.