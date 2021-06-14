By Robert Coster

At the age of 26, Dewar Ferhadi can already look back with pride on what he has accomplished. The young Kurdish-American graduated with honors from Medical School – top 10% of his class- in 2019 and is doing his Medical Residency. Devar is also an unbeaten super middleweight boxer, his most recent fight being on June 5th – an 8 round decision over Blake Mansfield in Philadelphia – raising his unblemished record to 9-0 with 7 KOs.

Ferhadi is boxing under the banner of promoter Marshall Kaufmann. His trainer Jason Boyer had this to say about his pupil:” Devar is a role model. It amazes me he hasn’t gotten more press considering the positive light he is able to cast on the sport of boxing.”

Ferhadi, who is working to be a neurologist, does not view his boxing career as a side hobby. “I take both my professions seriously. I’m committed to doing great things in both.”