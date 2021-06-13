June 13, 2021
Boxing Results

Uzcategui, Cuellar triumph

By Robert Coster

Former IBF super middleweight champion José “Bolivita” Uzcategui (31-4, 25 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jaime “Huizi” Hernandez (9-5, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Auditorio Benito Juárez in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Uzcategui was tuning up for his August 28 WBC title eliminator against David Benavidez.

The main event was an attractive clash between 18-0 super flyweights where David “General” Cuellar (19-0, 12 KOs) won by ninth round TKO over Karim “Traviesito” Arce (18-1-2, 8 KOs) to win the WBC International title. Arce is the nephew of former world champ Jorge Arce.

