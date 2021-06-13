IBF junior welterweight mandator challenger Jeremias Ponce (28-0, 18 KOs) spoke about his tenth round knockout over Lewis Ritson on Saturday night in Newcastle, England. Ritson’s corner actually threw the towel in round ten and referee Steve Gray tossed the towel out and allowed Ritson to be battered to the canvas two more times.

“It was a bit confusing when we were in the ring because I thought the fight was over as soon as I saw the towel come in,” said Ponce. “Then I saw the ref throw it out – to be honest it was a bit of a shock. [Ritson] is probably hurt in the rib area now and he wouldn’t have been if he stopped the fight when we saw the towel come in.”

As for becoming mandatory challenger for undisputed 140lb champion Josh Taylor, Ponce stated, “It’s one step closer to my dream. It’s the dream that you always have as a fighter. I’m one step away from that now. Thank you very much, I’m sorry it didn’t turn out as you expected, but thank you very much.”