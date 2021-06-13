In a clash for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title, former featherweight champ Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Stevenson dominated the fight. He dropped Nakathila at the end of round four then cruised the rest of the way in a very forgettable fight. Scores were 120-107 3x.

“To be honest, I didn’t really like my performance,” said Stevenson. “I felt I could’ve performed a lot better, but it was an awkward fighter. You had an awkward fighter throwing hard punches, and he knows how to grab and get away. He was a real awkward fighter. That’s all.

“I tried to {get him out of there} a little bit, but I started getting hit with some solid shots. I ain’t really like it, but next time I’m going to work on moving my head a little bit more and step it up a little more.

“If I had the choice, I’d take Oscar Valdez, but if I had to beat up Jamel {Herring} to get to it, I’ll do that, too. Jamel can’t beat me. He knows what it is.”