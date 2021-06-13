In a clash for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title, former featherweight champ Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Stevenson dominated the fight. He dropped Nakathila at the end of round four then cruised the rest of the way in a very forgettable fight. Scores were 120-107 3x.
“To be honest, I didn’t really like my performance,” said Stevenson. “I felt I could’ve performed a lot better, but it was an awkward fighter. You had an awkward fighter throwing hard punches, and he knows how to grab and get away. He was a real awkward fighter. That’s all.
“I tried to {get him out of there} a little bit, but I started getting hit with some solid shots. I ain’t really like it, but next time I’m going to work on moving my head a little bit more and step it up a little more.
“If I had the choice, I’d take Oscar Valdez, but if I had to beat up Jamel {Herring} to get to it, I’ll do that, too. Jamel can’t beat me. He knows what it is.”
Stevenson’s whole career is a snooze fest. He will never be a big name.
He only looked good while he was fighting bums.
Win now look good next time. That only works if the people who watched this fight come out of a coma before the next one.
Damn, was it really that bad? Lol. He probably just needs a good dance partner. It sounds like his opponent knew that he was outclassed and decided not to engage after the forth round. Didn’t watch the fight though so idk
That was awful. Probably not a single three punch combination thrown that entire fight.
After yet another boring performance, all of Shakur Stevenson’s fans could fit in the backseat of Jake Paul’s car!
The most vile comment to be heard on the ESPN broadcast were comparisons of Stevenson to Mayweather. That was an insult to Mayweather of the highest order.
Ho hum. This guy is as exciting to watch as women’s boxing.
Remember quaaludes? This fight This fight put THOSE to sleep! The commentators did their very best to pimp Stevenson’s “superior” skills, but just embarrassed themselves, and should have known better. They played it like he was landing at will, and his opponent was ready to go at any moment! Oh, well, good for some laughs, I guess.
That referee was getting on my nerves, and he should go work for a shoe company because of his love of feet.
Anyhow, Stevenson fought a tall fighter who had solid punching power, a long stance and long arms; thereby, I can see why Stevenson did not look for the TKO or KO because Nakathila clearly presented style concerns to Stevenson.
However, during the late rounds, it would have been nice to see Stevenson make a couple of attempts to responsibly attack Nakathila for the roar of the crowd, in search of a TKO or KO victory.
I have a bad feeling the Herring vs. Stevenson fight will become a seriously boring fight with plenty of “boos” and cuss words from the crowd. I hope they prove me wrong.
Missed the fight. Decided to catch the 3 minute highlight video on YouTube. About a minute into the “highlights”, that Manuel Charr cartwheel came to mind. Decided to watch the cartwheel again rather than the remaining Shakur highlights. Not even making that up.
I fell asleep after the third round but came back to see the results.
just like there is a flight of the year, this one should the NO fight of the year, kudos to Tim Bradley, he was the only one that had the guts to call it a boring fight, he said he was falling asleep, Ward & Tesetori were good company men, kept praising Shakur for not getting hit, it was the kind of fight that 3-1 slaps wins the round
Shakur Stevenson is the Guillermo Rigondeaux of the future.