The 9 round super featherweight main event Saturday night saw Ayrton Osmar Gimenez (10-0, 1 KO) of Argentina decision countryman Alan Isaias Luques Castillo (27-11, 10 KOs) by way of 9th round unanimous decision. The event took place at the Complejo Multifuncion, in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Gimenez came out strong in round 1 staggering Castillo temporarily. In round two a left hook by Castillo sent Gimenez crashing to the canvas. Gimenez beat the count but was put down again with a grazing right hand to the head from Castillo. Gimenez would gather himself and go on to dominate Castillo for the rest of the fight. The official scores were 87-83, 86-83.5, and 86-83 all in favor to Gimenez. It was the first defense for Gimenez of his World Boxing Association Fedebol super feather title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Victoria Noelia Bustos MD Maria Soledad Capriolo 6 rounds welterweights

Franco Ezequiel Acosta TKO 3 Franco Rodrigo Quintero 6 rounds cruiserweights

Diego Maximiliano TKO 6 Ramello Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 6 rounds welterweights

Santiago Damian Sanchez TKO 4 Walter Dario Diaz 4 rounds welterweights

Alan Abel Chaves TKO 4 Sergio Alejandro Rodriguez 4 rounds super lightweights

Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising