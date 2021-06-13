June 13, 2021
Boxing Results

Gimenez survives scare, edges Castillo in Argentina

The 9 round super featherweight main event Saturday night saw Ayrton Osmar Gimenez (10-0, 1 KO) of Argentina decision countryman Alan Isaias Luques Castillo (27-11, 10 KOs) by way of 9th round unanimous decision. The event took place at the Complejo Multifuncion, in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Gimenez came out strong in round 1 staggering Castillo temporarily. In round two a left hook by Castillo sent Gimenez crashing to the canvas. Gimenez beat the count but was put down again with a grazing right hand to the head from Castillo. Gimenez would gather himself and go on to dominate Castillo for the rest of the fight. The official scores were 87-83, 86-83.5, and 86-83 all in favor to Gimenez. It was the first defense for Gimenez of his World Boxing Association Fedebol super feather title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Victoria Noelia Bustos MD Maria Soledad Capriolo 6 rounds welterweights

Franco Ezequiel Acosta TKO 3 Franco Rodrigo Quintero 6 rounds cruiserweights

Diego Maximiliano TKO 6 Ramello Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 6 rounds welterweights

Santiago Damian Sanchez TKO 4 Walter Dario Diaz 4 rounds welterweights

Alan Abel Chaves TKO 4 Sergio Alejandro Rodriguez 4 rounds super lightweights

Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

Shakur wins WBO interim title in snoozer
Ex-champ Pedraza stops Rodriguez in eight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>