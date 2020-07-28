July 28, 2020
Boxing News

Sampson Lewkowicz recovering after surgery

Popular manager/promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is recovering after undergoing surgery today in Houston, Texas. Sampson’s son Nathan Lewkowicz has announced the following: “Some good news. I just got word from the doctor who performed the surgery on my father that he just came out of surgery and is doing very well post-surgery. This was a major surgery and a major scare. Thank you for all who reached out.”

According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, doctors removed two cancerous tumors from Sampson’s throat, but he is talking louder than before.

Top Boxing News

