Popular manager/promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is recovering after undergoing surgery today in Houston, Texas. Sampson’s son Nathan Lewkowicz has announced the following: “Some good news. I just got word from the doctor who performed the surgery on my father that he just came out of surgery and is doing very well post-surgery. This was a major surgery and a major scare. Thank you for all who reached out.”

According to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, doctors removed two cancerous tumors from Sampson’s throat, but he is talking louder than before.