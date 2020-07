WBC Talks: Seniesa Estrada Panel:

Seniesa Estrada

Jill Diamond

Victor Silva Note: In her most recent fight, WBC Silver light flyweight champion Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada knocked out Miranda Adkins in just seven seconds at Fantasy Springs, Indio, California. It was the fastest KO in boxing history. – MTK Fight Night events moved to Wednesdays

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.