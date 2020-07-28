July 28, 2020
Boxing News

MTK Fight Night events moved to Wednesdays

The upcoming trio of MTK Fight Night events will each take place 24 hours later – after the shows were moved to Wednesday evenings. The new dates for the upcoming behind-closed-doors shows at the LS-Live in Wakefield are August 12, August 26 and September 2, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

The first show takes place on Wednesday, August 12, as world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off with Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs.

