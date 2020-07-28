For Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-0, 14 KOs), it’s not if he’ll have a shot at a world title, but when. In the August 28 co-main event of Linares vs. Fortuna, Ellis will have an opportunity to show why when he faces experienced contender Brad “King” Solomon (28-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round defense of his WBA Continental Americas welterweight title.

The event, which will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, will be closed to the public and media. It will be streamed live on DAZN.

Uzbekistani wrecking ball Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (5-0, 4 KOs) will continue his rapid rise up the 168-pound rankings when he defends his WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Title Alan “La Amenaza” Campa (17-5, 11 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a 10-round clash.

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round battle against Jameson Bacon (23-4, 15 KOs) of Cebu, Philippines.

Former world title challenger Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C., will face Neil Tabanao (17-7, 11 KOs) of Cebu, Philippines in a 10-round super featherweight fight.

Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas will return after her first and only defeat in an eight-round flyweight bout against Jacky Calvo (12-5-1, 1 KO) of Mexico City, Mexico.