Undefeated WBA super lightweight champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), has arrived in the Bay Area, CA, to start training camp with his coach Virgil Hunter. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Ryan Karl (18-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round bout as part of Showtime’s PPV doubleheader on September 26.

Barrios vs. Karl will be the co-feature to the 12-round unification bout, showcasing Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) for the WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound titles. Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) for the WBC middleweight world championship will be the opening main event on the two-part telecast.