It was revealed that the super flyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and his wife, were infected with Covid-19. Fortunately, both are now fully recovered after being in isolation and under medical supervision.

Estrada thanked the support and good wishes of his fans, on social networks and confirmed that he is already fully recovered.

His coach Alfredo Caballero, who had Covid-19, commented that Estrada remains fit by training at home and awaiting confirmation to return to the ring.

The last time that Estrada defended his title was on August 24, 2019, when he defeated Dewayne Beamon.