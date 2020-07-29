One of the special guests of the weekly World Boxing Council Press Conference, was WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez who after almost a gap year of ring Inactivity will defend his title against Roamer Alexis Angulo, on August 15th.

“Red Flag” said he`s trained very hard for the last three months because he wants to be spectacular in this return.

When questioned about a fight with Saul Alvarez, Benavidez said that if “Canelo” gives him the opportunity, he`d take it in the blink of an eye, confident in his size, speed and hunger/ambition.

Another of our guests was Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who during the pandemic has stayed home, training up to four times a day, which he had never done before.

Zurdo also has Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on his hit list, saying a mega fight in the Aztecs Stadium would be historic.

With the WBC Virtual Convention of August 12-15th, nearing President Mauricio Sulaiman says that the entire team is working extra hard, so that everything goes as planned as one of the objectives is to offer high quality content and of course make everyone feel as if we are there.

To conclude, he introduced Bridget Gonzalez, singer and actress known for having the record of having sung the national anthems in world championship fights and who today was appointed as a WBC Ambassador. Bridget showed the quality of her voice, singing part of the US National Anthem.