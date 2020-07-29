Papin-Fayfer collide in eliminator Aug 15 WBC #4 cruiserweight Alexei Papin (11-1, 10 KOs) will face #5 Ruslan Fayfer (25-1, 16 KOs) on August 15 in an eliminator to face WBC champion Ilunga Makabu. The Papin-Phifer showdown will take place in Sochi, Russia, at the new modern arena WOW Arena located in the Casino Sochi. WBO #2 Paro ready for Jose Ramirez WBC “Coffee Tuesday” with Mauricio Sulaimán

