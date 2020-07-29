By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#2 light welterweight Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) is confident he will be victorious when he gets the opportunity to challenge for the WBO championship against unified champion Jose Ramirez and his promoter Angelo DiCarlo is equally confident that his charge Liam Paro will be champion.

“Ramirez is a world-class fighter, I would love an opportunity to fight Ramirez,” said Paro. “He’s a unified world champion for a reason. He’s the best out there. If that fight came along I would grab the opportunity with both hands. If the Catterall fight happens I would do the same there. I am ready for whatever challenge is put in front of me.”

Leading Australian promoter Angelo DiCarlo, who promotes Paro, said, “I would love Liam Paro to fight for the world title next. I believe Liam is ready for a world title fight and we are doing everything we can to make it happen.

“We have spoken with Jack Catterall’s team about fighting him in Australia and we have made genuine offers to his team. I would hope that this is a fight that we could make happen as it would be a great fight.

“Jose Ramirez is a fantastic champion and those are the fights you dream about. Liam will have these fights in him, it’s not a matter of if, but when, however, I can assure you when that time comes, Paro will be ready!”