By Gabriel F. Cordero

Still waiting for confirmation on when boxing is returning to the FOX network. It looks like FOX will air a fight between former world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter and Sebastian Formella on August 22 in Los Angeles. It was Formella’s promoter Erol Ceylan/EC Boxing who made the announcement.

“This is the Champions League of boxing,” said Ceylan. “Since Sebastian has been under contract with us, we have worked towards this goal. Winning the IBO world championship last year was a big highlight, but this is the next level.”

Formella, who is currently in Istanbul, stated “When my promoter Erol Ceylan called me, I said yes immediately – without knowing the details. Porter is one of the best in the world and I have great respect for him, but I’m not flying to the USA to lose!”

Formella’s IBO title will not be on the line.