Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk his return to the boxing ring after 15 years. “Iron Mike” is facing Roy Jones Jr. in a PPV exhibition on September 12.

On his comeback

“I’m back, man, I’m back. I don’t know how come it came back. I started training. I’m back in shape. I’m 228. And I’ve been boxing. Doing what I can. I can’t believe this either, man. It’s just — I don’t believe in the Fountain of Youth, but something just came over me, and I’m back, man.”

On facing Roy Jones Jr.

“Oh, man, I’m so happy. Yeah, man. It’s gonna be so awesome. I’m so happy to be coming back into the ring and facing Roy Jones on September 12th. It’s gonna be so awesome…he’s the greatest fighter of his generation. I’m the greatest fighter of my generation, and it’s just a no-brainer that we should clash together.”

On training at age 54

“Well, it’s really painful. Really painful. And from this experience right now, I’ll never call another fighter a bum again, because anybody that does this or attempts to do this is no bum.

“My kids think I should sit my old ass down, but what do they know? You know? I’m very confident. They don’t know how to fight. Neither one of my kids can beat me in a fight, so what are they talking about?”