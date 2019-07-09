July 9, 2019
Boxing News

Sampson Boxing wins IBF light fly purse bid

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing won the purse bid today to stage the IBF junior flyweight elimination fight between undefeated IBF #3-ranked Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (17-0, 15 KOs) and #4-ranked Augustin “El Avion” Gauto (12-0, 8 KOs).

Held in New Jersey, the 12-round fight to determine the #1 mandatory contender to champion Felix Alvarado was won by Sampson Boxing with a bid of $63,000, beating out OR Promotions at $61,500. With the winning bid, the fight will be held on October 6 in Araneta’s homeland of Manila, Philippines, with Araneta collecting 60% of the purse or $37,800 and Gauto 40% or $25,200.

