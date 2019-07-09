Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing won the purse bid today to stage the IBF junior flyweight elimination fight between undefeated IBF #3-ranked Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (17-0, 15 KOs) and #4-ranked Augustin “El Avion” Gauto (12-0, 8 KOs).

Held in New Jersey, the 12-round fight to determine the #1 mandatory contender to champion Felix Alvarado was won by Sampson Boxing with a bid of $63,000, beating out OR Promotions at $61,500. With the winning bid, the fight will be held on October 6 in Araneta’s homeland of Manila, Philippines, with Araneta collecting 60% of the purse or $37,800 and Gauto 40% or $25,200.