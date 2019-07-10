By Robert Hough

Keith Thurman (30-0, 22 KOs 1 NC), who faces Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) on July 20 and defends his WBA welterweight title, took time from training on Tuesday for a conference call to discuss the fight.

“Movement will make it difficult for a fighter like Pacquiao to have the output he wants to have. If I feel like he’s getting off too much, maybe I will increase the movement.”

“I notice that a lot of people don’t go to Manny Pacquiao’s body. At the end of day, I’m gonna do to him what I did to Danny Garcia: I’m gonna hit him as soon as I can hit him.”

“I wanted this fight six years ago, at the MGM Grand. I always thought it would be a beautiful fight. I always wear red, white and blue. I never change my colors. When Keith Thurman is in the ring, he is living out his American dream. I’m fighting a legend. It’s as if I’m fighting Sugar Ray Robinson. It’s like I’m fighting Roberto Duran.”

The fight headlines a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports pay-per-view event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.