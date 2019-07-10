The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee came up with a solution for the super welterweight title in consensus with all the parties involved and with respect to the organization’s statutes.

Michel Soro, who is the mandatory challenger, will face Magomed Kurvanov on July 20th for the regular title, while #3 Erislandy Lara, will be measured on August 31st against Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez for the interim belt. Subsequently, the winners of both fights will face each other for the super title.

In principle, the WBA ordered that Soro and Lara must fight for the vacant title in a resolution published on June 24th. However, one day later, on June 25th, the company Univent Promotions, on behalf of Soro, requested a special permit for their fight against Kurvanov to be carried out for the regular title. The WBA sent the request to the Lara team to receive comments and the Cuban representatives made several requests, among which was the request for the interim title in Lara’s fight against Alvarez.

Rule C.14 of the WBA says that all boxers and promoters “are required to know and be familiar with all the rules of the Association,” including those for special permits. For its part, rule C.47 explains that the president of the WBA can grant special permits and make requests to the promoters or fighters.

After applying these rules, Soro’s request was approved but with several conditions. The winner of Soro-Kurvanov must fight against the winner of Lara-Alvarez within a period not exceeding 120 days after the August 31st match.

In the event that the fight goes to a purse bid, the purse will be divided into 55% for the regular champion and 45% for the interim.

The request of the Lara team for the interim title was also approved.