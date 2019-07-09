For the third time in ten months, bantamweights Joshua “The Professor” Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs) and Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs) will meet on the undercard of Ortiz vs. Orozco August 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN. The unified NABF and WBA International titles will be on the line.

In their first fight, Franco and Negrete fought toe-to-toe for 10 rounds in a fight that ended via controversial split draw in October 2018. However, the controversy did not end there. The two met again in April of this year in another barnburner that Franco won via split decision. Franco believes he won the rematch clearly, while Negrete claims he was robbed. The two will meet one last time to bring even more fireworks as both men are eager to erase all doubts.