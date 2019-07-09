The undercard lineup on the August 3 Brooklyn card headlined by heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki against former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola is coming together.

Off-TV action is highlighted by 2008 Olympian Carlos Negron (20-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight fight against Brian Howard (14-3, 11 KOs), former title challenger Curtis Stevens (30-6, 22 KOs) takes on veteran contender Wale Omotoso (27-4, 21 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash and female featherweight world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs) faces TBA.

Additional action features Julian Sosa (13-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight showdown versus Brian Jones (14-10, 8 KOs), Cobia Breedy (13-0, 4 KOs) versus Ryan Lee Allen (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout,Isaac Cruz Gonzalez in a 10-round featherweight fight, undefeated prospect Keeshawn Williams in a six-round welterweight fight, unbeaten Arnold Gonzalez in a four-round featherweight duel and undefeated Kestna Davis in a four-round super welterweight bout against Jaime Meza.

The FOX broadcast from Barclays Center features Kownacki-Arreola, ex-world champion Andre Berto versus Miguel Cruz, and WBA interim light heavyweight champion Marcus Browne versus former world champion Jean Pascal.