Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte had a media workout today at Loughborough University ahead of his clash with Oscar Rivas at The O2 in London on July 20, shown live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.



Best known his devastating left hook, most recently on display in knocking out Derek Chisora, Whyte has warned Rivas that there are a lot of other punches to worry about.

“He can look for [the left hook] but it will land at some point. I’ve got a massive arsenal of other punches, as well. I’ve got a good right hand, good jab, good uppercut as well. Hopefully he’ll be looking for the left hook and that will leave him open for something else and I’ll get to showcase one of my other devastating punches.”

On Oscar Rivas claiming he is being overlooked by Whyte

“I’m probably the most underestimated boxer in the world. People always talk some rubbish every time I fight them. We see it time and time again, they say this and they say that. I’ve done nothing but praise Rivas, he beat Pulev and Andy Ruiz in the amateurs, he was a top amateur. 26 fights, 26 wins in the pros, 18 knockouts, just beat Jennings.

“This for him in his world title, or whatever. For him it’s a big thing. He thinks everyone is overlooking him and he’s going to prove this and he’s going to prove that. I do that every fight. This isn’t a fight that I’m going to change my mindset for. This has been like this my whole career.”

Fight prediction

“Everyone I step in the ring with I believe I’m going to stop them man. Sometimes I don’t get the stoppage but I do try my hardest. I do what I need to do and I focus on me. I train hard and I don’t leave no stone unturned. I don’t overlook anyone and I graft to make sure I was better than the last time out. I don’t really care what these guys are going to do. They all have two hands and two legs, they’re going to do the same thing, jab, uppercuts, hooks, overhand, whatever. It’s a different challenge, different mindset, fresher guy as people say.”