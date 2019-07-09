The IBF has ordered a purse bid for the mandatory defense of the Middleweight title between champion Saul Alvarez and #1 ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Alvarez was ordered to negotiate with Derevyanchenko on May 15, 2019. The IBF has received a written certification from Alex Dombroff, Esq. on behalf of Sergiy Derevyanchenko indicating that they were no longer willing to participate in negotiations and requested an immediate purse bid pursuant to IBF Rule 10A. The purse bid for this bout will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12 Noon.