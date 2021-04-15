Salita Promotions re-inks Claressa Shields Salita Promotions has announced that women’s boxing superstar, two-division undisputed world champion and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional contract extension with the company. The self-proclaimed GWOAT (greatest woman of all time) is planning to compete in MMA this summer. Her next move in boxing will be announced shortly. Interview: Peter Kahn

Top Boxing News

