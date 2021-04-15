WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams pose after the final press conference for Saturday’s Matchroom boxing card at the Hard Rock Seminole Resort and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Demetrius Andrade: “I don’t know until I get in there with Williams. They all say they’re going to do something to me, knock me out, beat me up, snatch my belt, they’ve all got a plan until they get hit and then it’s a different story.”

“It’s all good, it’s part of the hype, it’s part of their job to do what they need to do to get in their mind but at the end of the day I end up getting mind control over them anyway and we do what we do and get the W.”

“I’m very excited, it’s been since January last year since I last put my hands on somebody. We got the knockout against Luke Keeler who was supposed to come and take what rightfully mine. Same thing going on here, I’m back in action in Miami, this is my second home.”

“It’s going to be a great showing, I’m ready, I’m going to turn up. If Williams is going to bring the fight that we all want to see, then I’m all for it. There’s nothing wrong with it, I’m here, I signed and I’m here to show the people what they want to see.”

“Nobody is going to know until the bell rings at the end of the day. I don’t sit here and say that Williams is or isn’t going to bring the fight. Once we get in there and if he does then we’ll see, if he doesn’t then he doesn’t. We all know I’m going to bring the fight.”

“At the end of the day I train hard and smarter every single day, I’ve been doing this a very long time. I’ve fought all of them already, there’s nothing new I’ve seen from Williams. Okay he’s tough and bringing it forward, alright well at the end of the day I’m going to have the answers for whatever he brings forward.”

“I’m going to be glad to sit back and watch the beautiful boxing match that I put on after I’ve beat him. I’ll watch and say hey you’ve done a great job banging a guy that came to fight.”

“That’s what I’ve been doing, schooling people, I’m an educator.”

Liam Williams: “It is a massive opportunity for me, and I really can’t wait to get my chance on Saturday night to prove I’m the best at 160lbs. I’m very excited and can’t wait to get my hands on him this Saturday.”

“Not to get it twisted, I do respect him, he’s a great fighter and obviously three-time world champion in two different weight divisions, what’s not to respect? I’d be a bit of a fool to not think he’s any good wouldn’t I, but I see things, weaknesses that I can exploit, I’m fully confident I’m going to do that Saturday night and not just going to win but win in devastating fashion.”

“I don’t plan on going in there and winning on points. If it goes twelve then happy days I still plan on winning, I’m going in their crash, bang, wallop and looking to take him out simple as that.”

“If I win this, I’ll be massive star in Wales and in Britain. I’m just very excited, it’s a big opportunity and for me to win this it’s going to be life changing for me.”