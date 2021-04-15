Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions today unveiled a five-month boxing schedule of nine high-stakes world championship events beginning Saturday, May 15, live on Showtime. The schedule delivers two events per month through August. Thirteen matchups have been announced thus far with no less than seven world title fights, and 12 fighters defending undefeated records. All fights on the schedule will take place before a live audience, keeping with applicable local COVID-19 safety protocols.

MAY 15 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa, WBC super bantamweight world title fight

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco, super bantamweight fight

Xavier Martinez vs. Abraham Montoya, WBA super featherweight fight

MAY 29 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire, WBC bantamweight world title fight

Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, IBF super lightweight title eliminator

JUNE 19 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, WBC middleweight world title fight

JUNE 26 – SHOWTIME PPV

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, WBA super lightweight world title fight

Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, WBC junior middleweight title eliminator

JULY 3 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, WBA super featherweight interim title fight

JULY 17 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight world title unification fight

AUGUST 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBO bantamweight world title fight

AUGUST 28– SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, WBC super middleweight title eliminator

SEPTEMBER 11 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. winner of Nery-Figueroa, super bantamweight world title unification fight