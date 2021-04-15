Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions today unveiled a five-month boxing schedule of nine high-stakes world championship events beginning Saturday, May 15, live on Showtime. The schedule delivers two events per month through August. Thirteen matchups have been announced thus far with no less than seven world title fights, and 12 fighters defending undefeated records. All fights on the schedule will take place before a live audience, keeping with applicable local COVID-19 safety protocols.
MAY 15 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa, WBC super bantamweight world title fight
Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco, super bantamweight fight
Xavier Martinez vs. Abraham Montoya, WBA super featherweight fight
MAY 29 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire, WBC bantamweight world title fight
Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, IBF super lightweight title eliminator
JUNE 19 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, WBC middleweight world title fight
JUNE 26 – SHOWTIME PPV
Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, WBA super lightweight world title fight
Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, WBC junior middleweight title eliminator
JULY 3 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, WBA super featherweight interim title fight
JULY 17 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight world title unification fight
AUGUST 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBO bantamweight world title fight
AUGUST 28– SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, WBC super middleweight title eliminator
SEPTEMBER 11 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. winner of Nery-Figueroa, super bantamweight world title unification fight
The Tank vs Barrios fight is probably the only one that looks good. Anyone see a better match up on that list?
Well the jermell Charlo vs castano matchup is a good one. Jermall is taking a lesser fight though.
There’s a lot of solid stuff in here, nothing that absolutely explodes but I’m looking forward to Charlo- Castano, Rigo – Casimero, Oubaali Donaire and a couple of others as well. Not bad at all.
Bunch of junk. Titles on the line but thats it…Do you see one upset or a bunch of setups?