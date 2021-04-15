By Jeff Zimmerman

Hall of Fame Referee Richard Steele shared his memories of Hagler-Hearns 36 years ago today. Steele recounts his last encounter with Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame a few years ago, talked about his life in boxing where he has crossed paths with Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Ken Norton and the GOAT Muhammad Ali. Steele also discussed his foundation and boxing club, the big win from fellow Marine Jamel Herring and managing his super middleweight fighter out of Guatemala, Lester Martinez.

