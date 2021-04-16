Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will now fight on June 19 live on DAZN at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center. His initial return date of April 23 has been rescheduled following an elbow injury suffered by D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs).

Additional details for the event, including Munguia’s opponent, will be announced shortly. Munguia was originally slated to face Maciej Sulecki. Ballard was Sulecki’s replacement after Sulecki pulled out due to injury.

Tickets for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date.