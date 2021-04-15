By Jeff Zimmerman

Boxing Manager and now Chief Boxing Officer of Triller Fight Club Peter Kahn shares with Fightnews.com® his career in boxing starting with Don King, the purse bid situation with his fighter George Kambosos in his matchup with 135lb champ Teofimo Lopez, how he became the boxing guy at Triller, the Oscar de la Hoya comeback and what it is like working with movie producer Ryan Kavanaugh and legendary musician Snoop Dogg.

