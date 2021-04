By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the WBO jr. lightweight champ Jamel Herring and discussed his huge win against Carl Frampton, how being a U.S. Marine has prepared him for prizefighting, shared his thoughts on his good friends Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence Jr squaring off at 147 in a SuperFight, his potential showdown with Oscar Valdez later this year and the legacy he hopes to leave in and out of the ring.

