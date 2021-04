DAZN Weights from Milan, Italy Fabio Turchi 199 vs. Dylan Bregeon 197

(European Union cruiserweight title) Luca Capuano 167.2 vs. Ivan Zucco 167.6

Francesco Patera 137.3 vs. Nicola Enchiri 137.3

Samuel Nmomah 157 vs. Kassimou Mouhamadou 156.1

Armando Casamonica 140.2 vs. Matija Petrinic 142.2

Mauro Forte 126.2 vs. Cristian Narvaez 128.1

Mohammed Obbadi 116.2 vs. Joel Sanchez 121.7 Venue: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy

Promoter: Opi Since 82, Matchroom

TV: DAZN Interview: Antonio (Tony) Tineo

