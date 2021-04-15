By Robert Coster

“My relationship with boxing has been that of a never-ending love affair,” says Tony Tineo Sr., CEO of Tineo Management.

The Dominican-born, Reading, Pennsylvania resident remembers how he got hooked by the sweet science. “I had read about Roberto Duran and he came over to fight Davey Moore at the Madison Square Garden. It was in 1983. After I saw Mano de Piedra fight, I decided to contribute to the sport in my own way.” Fightnews.com® sat with Tineo to talk about his three-decade involvement with boxing and future plans.”

Tony, how did you get your start in boxing?

I started with Don King as a talent scout. Being Dominican-born, I would go to the island to look for that talent. I learned how to be able to judge a boxer, to use psychology in dealing with boxers in guiding their career. You are dealing with human beings with dreams but also problems. I learned a lot from Don King.

How many world champions has your company fostered?

We’ve had three world champions: Julio Cesar Green, Hector Acero Sanchez, Elio Enai Rojas. All Dominicans. I don’t plan to stop there (smiles). When you see one of your boxers putting on that title belt it’s an incredible feeling.

Where is your company based?

Our gym and our office is at 549, North 10, Reading, PA. We are working with Sampson Lewkowicz Promotion. It’s a great partnership. Our trainer is Francisco Guzman, who has worked with various world champions.

So, who are your prospects right now?

I have two young, very young boxers who are great:

Edwin de los Santos: jr lightweight, 9-0, 8 KOs, WBA Fedecaribe champion. He dominates the fundamentals of boxing, has great power, excellent footwork.

Luis Reynaldo Nunez: jr bantamweight, 10-0, 8 KOs. He is WBA Fedelatin Champion, ranked 13th by the WBA. Also a heavy hitter, was a great amateur, throws great combos, great hand and foot speed.

What I like about both young men is their dedication, their discipline. You can have a boxer with talent but not the mindset of a world champion. That is the risk you take in this business. You win some, lose some. I do believe my two young boxers will go all the way. It’s not the number of boxers you have, rather it’s the quality. I believe in these two young men. This said, I’m on the lookout for other talented youngsters in the Dominican Republic.

What are the plans for your two young men?

De los Santos and Nunez are getting ready to invade the US market. They are scheduled to fight in California on June 12th. It will be a Sampson Promotion card.